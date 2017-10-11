CALIFORNIA
Four pedestrians and a driver are critically injured in Los Alamitos accident

Four pedestrians and a driver were critically injured Wednesday in an accident near a Chase Bank branch in Los Alamitos, an Orange County Fire Authority captain said.

The woman in her 30s who was driving the vehicle struck the pedestrians about 2:10 p.m. at Ball Road and Bloomfield Street, according to Capt. Larry Kurtz of the Orange County Fire Authority.

The intersection was closed as police investigated the crash.

Messages left with the Los Alamitos Police Department concerning the incident were not immediately returned.

