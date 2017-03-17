The L.A. Marathon is Sunday. Here's what you need to know

More than 24,000 runners are expected to participate in the Los Angeles Marathon this Sunday.

The race starts at 6:30 a.m., with the 26.2-mile "Stadium to the Sea" route beginning at Dodger Stadium and ending at Ocean and California avenues in Santa Monica.

Streets and some freeway ramps along the race route will close between 3 a.m. and 4:45 a.m. and reopen between 9:10 a.m. and 2:15 p.m., depending on the location. Delays and traffic congestion should be expected in those areas, according to the Los Angeles Department of Transportation, which has a detailed traffic management plan here.

Race participants are encouraged to use complimentary shuttles to travel to the start line. Reservations can be made through the marathon’s website.

Metro will enhance service along its Expo Line to Santa Monica to accommodate an expected spike in riders traveling toward the finish line.

A number of Metro bus lines along the route will be detoured or disrupted during the race. A full list is available here.

alexandra.wigglesworth@latimes.com

ALSO

14 last-minute tips for running the L.A. Marathon

Overcoming depression can be just a short — or long — run away

9 ways to give your running gear a spring makeover