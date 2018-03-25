March for Our Lives rally in Los Angeles was peaceful and orderly, with no arrests reported, police say

Los Angeles police reported no arrests Saturday at the March for Our Lives rally in downtown Los Angeles, which drew tens of thousands of people calling for stricter gun laws in the wake of a mass shooting at a Florida high school that claimed the lives of 17 students and teachers.
There were only three medical-related calls during the march and only one reported suspicious package, which later was deemed personal property, police said.
"That is what we like to call, SUCCESS!" the Los Angeles Police Department tweeted. "This truly is the City of Angels. Enjoy the rest of your weekend L.A.!"
Saturday's rally began at 9 a.m. with demonstrators marching from Pershing Square to Grand Park. The worldwide day of action against gun violence was sparked by student activists who have pushed lawmakers to forgo campaign contributions from the National Rifle Assn. and enact stricter gun control laws after the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.
"Today will be written in the history books that your children will read," Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti told the crowd gathered in front of City Hall. "They will say that you are the generation that said, 'Enough is enough' and 'Never again.' You said, 'We won't sit down — we will rise up!' "
Later, Garcetti tweeted that about 55,000 people attended Saturday's event. But LAPD has not put out a crowd estimate.