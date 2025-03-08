Thousands attend women’s march in downtown Los Angeles
- Share via
-
Thousands of people marched in downtown Los Angeles Saturday to commemorate International Women’s Day and advocate for the restoration and expansion of women’s rights in the United States and worldwide.
“For us, the main focus is making that sure that women understand that we are not equal yet,” said Emiliana Guereca, founder of Women’s March Foundation, which organized the Los Angeles event. “We have lost rights instead of gaining rights.”
Guereca said that marchers protested Trump administration actions and proposals to cut healthcare spending, restrict voting access and roll back diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.
The march was created in 2017 following Trump’s first inauguration. That year, organizers estimated 750,000 people attended what appeared to be the largest such event in Los Angeles since an immigration march in 2006.
On Saturday, Guereca estimated 15,000 people participated, many of whom were young, first-time attendees.
“Our fight is for those generations,” she said.
More to Read
Sign up for Essential California
The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.