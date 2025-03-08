Thousands attend women’s march in downtown Los Angeles

Demonstrators hold up a Ukraine flag alongside various banners and signs during a march to commemorate International Women’s Day Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Los Angeles.

Thousands of people marched in downtown Los Angeles Saturday to commemorate International Women’s Day and advocate for the restoration and expansion of women’s rights in the United States and worldwide.

“For us, the main focus is making that sure that women understand that we are not equal yet,” said Emiliana Guereca, founder of Women’s March Foundation, which organized the Los Angeles event. “We have lost rights instead of gaining rights.”

Guereca said that marchers protested Trump administration actions and proposals to cut healthcare spending, restrict voting access and roll back diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

The march was created in 2017 following Trump’s first inauguration. That year, organizers estimated 750,000 people attended what appeared to be the largest such event in Los Angeles since an immigration march in 2006.

On Saturday, Guereca estimated 15,000 people participated, many of whom were young, first-time attendees.

“Our fight is for those generations,” she said.