Here's what to expect during Tuesday's May Day marches

Crowds of immigrant rights activists, labor unions, and women's and LGBTQ advocates are expected to hit the streets Tuesday in several May Day marches planned in Los Angeles.
Protesters are expected to begin assembling as early as 5 a.m., when transportation officials will start closing streets in downtown L.A. City officials warned commuters to anticipate delays and congestion around the events.
A coalition of labor unions and immigrant-rights activists will gather at Pershing Square around noon before marching to Main Street, then up to Temple Street to the Roybal Center.
Another crowd will assemble near Temple Street and Grand Avenue about 9 a.m. before marching east in the afternoon on First Street and joining the first group at the Roybal Center.
A third march will begin at 1:30 p.m. at Olympic Boulevard and Broadway. Those demonstrators will march up Broadway to First Street, east to Main Street and then north to Olvera Street.
For decades, May 1, also known as International Workers Day, has been a day of protest for the labor movement, but more recently has become a day of protest for immigrant rights. Activists with the Answer Coalition said this year's rallies will mark an "occasion to carry on the fight against the Trump administration's far right agenda."
Demonstrations are expected across the country, including in New York, Washington D.C., Boston and Albuquerque. Organizers expect thousands of people to show up to the events in Los Angeles.
"We demand an end to the attacks on unions, ICE raids, police brutality and sexual harassment in the workplace," the People's Congress of Resistance, which is organizing a rally, said on Facebook. "We call for an end to imperialist wars abroad which devastate innocent people and the planet."
A spokeswoman with the Los Angeles Police Department said officers will be briefed on the protests on Tuesday morning.
Twitter: @AleneTchek