What's next after Measure S? L.A. must tackle the issues brought up during the campaign, advocates say

Despite all the noise and fury over density, traffic and out-of-scale development this election season, the battle over Measure S turned out to be something of a rout.

Business, political and labor leaders who warned that the measure would deliver a shock to Los Angeles’ economy secured an overwhelming victory, with nearly 69% of voters rejecting it.

Yet, in the wake of that lopsided victory, some foes of Measure S — which sought a crackdown on large-scale development projects — sounded wary about taking too much of a victory lap. City leaders, they say, still need to confront the issues that dominated the campaign, such as the high cost of housing and the need for better planning.

“We want to be excited about the win. But ultimately, this doesn't fix anything,” said Shane Phillips, policy director for the advocacy group Abundant Housing L.A. “Beating Measure S just means we don't make things worse.”

Gary Toebben, president and chief executive of the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce, struck a similar tone.

“We have nothing to be cocky about," he said. "The fact is, we should just be so thankful and appreciative that the voters understood the importance of continued construction of residential and commercial projects in our city.”

Had Measure S passed, it would have dealt a crushing blow to Mayor Eric Garcetti’s push to add 100,000 housing units — and his vision of transforming Los Angeles into a denser, more walkable, more transit-oriented city.

Measure S took aim at the city’s practice of rewriting its planning rules — granting height and zoning changes, for example, or offering other concessions — for developers on a case-by-case basis. The proposal also would have recommended updates to the city’s 35 community plans, most of which are more than 15 years old.

The AIDS Healthcare Foundation, which sponsored Measure S, argued repeatedly that City Hall was greenlighting out-of-scale, luxury residential projects whose prices were far out of reach for working-class families — and driving up rents on surrounding streets.

Opponents of Measure S countered by warning that a halt to housing production would cause rents to spiral even higher — an argument laid out on the campaign’s website goestoofar.com.

That warning proved to be especially effective with voters, said Mike Shimpock, campaign manager for the Coalition to Protect L.A. Neighborhoods and Jobs, an anti-S group. Polling by Shimpock’s group also found that residents across the city were upbeat about L.A.'s future — and therefore less likely to back measures that could jeopardize its progress.

“When people feel that Los Angeles is on the right track, they are not as open to things that are going to derail it," said Shimpock. "And this certainly would have derailed a lot of the resurgence that’s happening.”

In the campaign's final weeks, City Council members sought to undermine the Measure S campaign’s critique of the city by voting to update its community plans by 2024. And several city lawmakers called for a prohibition on campaign donations from developers to city candidates — a proposal aimed at blunting Measure S assertions that City Hall has a “pay to play” culture in approving out-of-scale projects.

Larry Gross, who heads the tenant advocacy group Coalition for Economic Survival, said the city’s elected officials should view Measure S as a warning sign. Measure S got as far as it did, he said, because of “the inaction of City Hall.”

With the campaign over, city lawmakers now need to focus on protecting tenants, by halting the demolition of rent-controlled apartments and developing more affordable housing, said Gross, who campaigned against Measure S.

“These developers need to recognize they can’t go into communities and just bulldoze them and put up luxury housing,” he said. “Because the next time around, there will be another initiative which will deal with these issues directly, and will gather more support.”

Meanwhile, fights over development will rage on.

The AIDS Healthcare Foundation is continuing to pursue lawsuits against two multistory projects in Hollywood that received key changes in city rules. The group’s allies also have challenges against projects in Koreatown, South Los Angeles, Sherman Oaks and the city’s Westside.

Richard Close, president of the Sherman Oaks Homeowners Assn., predicted more lawsuits in the wake of the Measure S defeat.

“The city doesn't follow its own rules,” said Close, who campaigned for Measure S. “So you’re going to see even more litigation throughout the city.”

In the campaign’s final days, Michael Weinstein, the top executive at the AIDS Healthcare Foundation, argued that the Yes on S camp had already wrested major changes out of City Hall. On election night, he portrayed the campaign as a “citywide movement around planning and development and integrity of neighborhoods.”

“This is the opening shot,” he told the crowd. “This is the opening gambit.”

With L.A. now working to rewrite its community plans, the debate over where to put high-density housing will likely move to the neighborhood level, advocates say.

Those community plans are central to the city’s effort to accommodate population growth. But any push to allow more density could face pushback from neighborhood groups worried about traffic and increasing the burden on out-of-date infrastructure.

Ed Casey, a land use attorney with the firm Alston & Bird, said he expects “a lot of heated debate” on those plans. Phillips, the policy director for Abundant Housing L.A., said city leaders should build on Tuesday’s election victory, by ensuring that those plans allow for much more housing construction.

As the plans are revised, city leaders should “upzone” major transit corridors, allowing greater amounts of housing. L.A.’s boulevards, Phillips said, represent the city’s best chance to build homes in a way that does not displace existing renters.

“These fights aren't going to stop,” he said. “Figuring out where housing should go — where it's appropriate and where it's not appropriate — that's not going to go away. But it's going to go from a citywide debate to a community-by-community discussion.”

