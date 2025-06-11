330 immigrants detained in L.A. since Friday, White House spokeswoman says

Immigration agents have arrested 330 immigrants in Los Angeles since Friday, the White House confirmed Wednesday.

The numbers came from White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who also slammed Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, saying they — President Trump — “fanned the flames” of violence in Los Angeles.

During a press briefing, Leavitt said 157 people have also been arrested on assault and obstruction-related charges. That includes a man charged Wednesday with the attempted murder of a police officer for throwing a Molotov cocktail. Overall, Leavitt said that 113, or about a third, of those detained had prior criminal convictions.

The White House and the Department of Homeland Security have touted the arrests of specific individuals in recent days, including people from Vietnam, Mexico and the Philippines who had previously been convicted of crimes, such as second-degree murder, rape and child molestation.

Leavitt condemned the protests in Los Angeles against raids conducted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“These attacks were aimed not just at law enforcement, but at American culture and society itself,” she said. “Rioters burned American flags, chanted death to ICE and spray painted anti-American slogans on buildings.”

Echoing sentiments Trump has relayed in recent days, Leavitt criticized Newsom and Bass, branding them as radical Democrats.

Bass, she said, “embarked on one of the most outrageous campaign of lies this country has ever seen from an elected official blaming President Trump and brave law enforcement officers for the violence.”

“The mob violence is being stomped out,” she said. “Criminals responsible will be swiftly brought to justice, and the Trump administration’s operations to arrest illegal aliens are continuing unabated.”

But Trump’s top border policy adviser, Tom Homan, told NBC on Tuesday that the protests in Los Angeles are making immigration enforcement “difficult” and more “dangerous.”

Leavitt issued a stark warning to protesters in other cities.

“Let this be an unequivocal message to left-wing radicals in other parts of the country who are thinking about copycatting the violence in an effort to stop this administration’s mass deportation efforts: you will not succeed,” she said.