Fast-moving fires in Mendocino County force evacuations of hundreds of homes

Two wind-driven wildfires in Mendocino County have grown to more than 24,000 acres, forcing hundreds of residents to evacuate, authorities said Sunday.
The Ranch and River fires, known together as the Mendocino complex fire, began Friday afternoon and has exploded in the last 24 hours hours, devouring thousands of acres, destroying four homes and threatening thousands more, according to Cal Fire. The fire is only 5% contained.
More than 500 homes in Mendocino County have been evacuated and thousands are threatened, authorities said. Some neighboring Lake County communities have also been evacuated.
Hot, dry and windy conditions continue to hamper firefighting efforts, officials said.