Delays across Metro rail in Los Angeles County after communications malfunction

Riders on Los Angeles County’s Metro rail system were experiencing delays Wednesday evening after the transit grid saw problems with its communications system, officials said.

Delays of up to 20 minutes were expected on the Expo, Gold, Red and Blue lines, said Kim Upton, a spokeswoman for the L.A. County Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

The scope and precise cause of the problem were not immediately clear, and there was no timetable for when normal operations would resume.

Upton said a fiber optics expert was inspecting the equipment, and she described the problem as a malfunction involving the trains’ communication system.

As a precaution, Metro officials imposed the protocol for “safety mode,” which calls for trains to run at slower speeds.

“The trains are running, but the communication is limited,” Upton said.

On the Red Line, only trains between the Universal City and North Hollywood stations were affected. On the Blue Line, only trains north of the Florence stop were affected. All of the Expo and Gold lines’ trains were affected, Upton said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

matt.hamilton@latimes.com

Twitter: @MattHjourno