Train outage in downtown L.A. causes major delay on Blue and Expo lines

An hours-long outage on a train in downtown Los Angeles was causing major delays on the Blue and Expo lines Friday afternoon, Metro officials said.

The train came to a standstill at 12:49 p.m. at the 7th Street/Metro Center station because of damage on the overhead wires that supply power to the train, said Metro spokesman Dave Sotero.

About 6 p.m., service was partially restored on one of two tracks. Blue Line trains were being turned around at the Grand Avenue stop, and Expo Line trains at the 23rd Street sStation, Sotero said.

Shuttles were busing stranded commuters between stations. Passengers were also urged to take the Silver Line if possible, Sotero said. There was no estimate on when service would be fully restored.

Service on the Red and Purple lines was unaffected.

