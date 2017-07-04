Body of man found day after he's seen swimming near Trump National Golf Course

The body of a swimmer reported missing off the coast of Rancho Palos Verdes was found early Tuesday morning, authorities said.
Authorities discovered the body near a sea wall just before 8 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Witnesses said the swimmer disappeared Monday in the waters near Trump National Golf Course around 7 p.m., the U.S. Coast Guard said.
The swimmer was described as a man in his mid-20s — wearing black shorts and black shoes, with tattoos all over his body. He was swimming near the golf course while using a pool flotation device.
The victim has not been identified and authorities are still investigating the scene, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.
