Montebello tennis coach accused of sexually abusing student for 3 years, police say

A Montebello tennis coach has been arrested and charged with sexually abusing a teenage girl over a period of three years, authorities said.

Van Phuoc “Timonthy” Dang, 26, was taken into custody Monday at Schurr High School, where police say he sexually abused a girl, Monterey Park police Lt. Bill Cuevas said in a statement.

Dang worked as the victim’s tennis coach, but he soon began to sexually abuse the girl for a three-year period, police said. The alleged crimes occurred in Monterey Park.

Dang, a resident of West Covina, was booked on three felony counts including two counts of lewd acts with a minor and sex with a minor, police said in a statement. He’s being held in lieu of $100,000 bail at the Monterey Park police jail, and it’s unclear if he was being represented by an attorney.

Van Phuoc “Timonthy” Dang, 26. Handout / Monterey Park Police Department Van Phuoc “Timonthy” Dang, 26. Van Phuoc “Timonthy” Dang, 26. (Handout / Monterey Park Police Department)

Dang was fired by the Montebello Unified School District after the allegations surfaced, Superintendent Susanna Contreras Smith told the San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

Detectives suspect others were sexually abused by Dang. Anyone with information is asked to contact Monterey Park police at (626) 302-1236.

matt.hamilton@latimes.com

Twitter: @MattHjourno.

ALSO

For four decades, the slayings of two girls was a mystery. Now, police have arrested two men in the cold case

Two LAPD officers accused of covering up DUI crash, taking the driver home and filing false police report

L.A.'s newest police commissioner calls for a deep analysis of racial profiling accusations