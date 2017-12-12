Ornamental landscaping increases Thomas fire threat in Montecito

Firefighters will face dangerous conditions if downhill winds push the Thomas fire into urbanized areas of Montecito and Santa Barbara, officials said.

Flammable ornamental vegetation, narrow winding roads, steep terrain and homes in close proximity to each other all would pose problems in battling the fire.

"There is a huge risk right now. We have live fire and a lot of fire on that front country," said Santa Barbara City Fire Department spokeswoman Amber Anderson. "The potential for it to push down into urbanized areas is huge."

Many homes in the moneyed hills of Montecito are lined with ornamental vegetation that was intended to increase privacy, but also poses a fire risk.

Towering eucalyptus trees, whose sap and bark are highly flammable, can be found in the area, Anderson said.

Juniper trees, California pepper trees, and pine trees are also common in the Montecito area. All are flammable.

Tall and narrow Italian cypress trees are popular in the area, too, because they can offer privacy. Anderson said wooden fences are not popular in Santa Barbara, as homeowners prefer natural vegetation.

"That is putting flammable fuel that is ready and willing and wants to burn in between those structures," she said. "It makes it very dangerous for firefighters to implant themselves into those neighborhoods to do structure protection."

The city of Santa Barbara bans certain types of vegetation, including cypress, eucalyptus, juniper and pine, from high fire hazard areas. Montecito, which is in unincorporated Santa Barbara County, does not have such restrictions.

The Montecito Fire Protection District's wildfire protection plan notes that Montectio's age and semirural character pose other problems for firefighters: Some addresses are not clearly visible from the road; street signs are not lighted; tight spaces make turning around difficult for a large convoy of firetrucks.

The 2016 city plan notes that while Montecito is an "idyllic and highly desirable place to live and visit," the residents often overlook the fact “that the area is highly prone to large wildfires."

"The combination of hot and dry Mediterranean climate, highly ignitable vegetation, numerous fire ignitions and human development create significant potential for a major disaster," the plan says.

In 2008, embers from an abandoned bonfire above Montecito were pushed downhill by swift sundowner winds. The conflagration, known as the Tea fire, destroyed 210 homes in Santa Barbara and Montecito.

"We don't want the fire anywhere close to Montecito," said Andrew Madsen, a Los Padres National Forest public affairs officer.

The massive value of the homes in the area is not lost on firefighters.

"I don’t know where you would find more value at risk," Madsen said.

CAPTION New York City's bomb attack suspect was allegedly inspired by Islamic State's call for attacks. The Thomas fire has grown to at least 230,000 acres. "The Shape of Water" and "Big Little Lies" led the Golden Globe nominations anounced Monday. Mario Batali stepped away from "The Chew" and his day-to-day business operations. New York City's bomb attack suspect was allegedly inspired by Islamic State's call for attacks. The Thomas fire has grown to at least 230,000 acres. "The Shape of Water" and "Big Little Lies" led the Golden Globe nominations anounced Monday. Mario Batali stepped away from "The Chew" and his day-to-day business operations. CAPTION New York City's bomb attack suspect was allegedly inspired by Islamic State's call for attacks. The Thomas fire has grown to at least 230,000 acres. "The Shape of Water" and "Big Little Lies" led the Golden Globe nominations anounced Monday. Mario Batali stepped away from "The Chew" and his day-to-day business operations. New York City's bomb attack suspect was allegedly inspired by Islamic State's call for attacks. The Thomas fire has grown to at least 230,000 acres. "The Shape of Water" and "Big Little Lies" led the Golden Globe nominations anounced Monday. Mario Batali stepped away from "The Chew" and his day-to-day business operations. CAPTION Santa Barbara County is under siege from the Thomas fire. From the GOP's perspective, Alabama's Senate race will yield one of two unhappy results. The Weingart Center wants to reshape skid row's skyline. If lawmakers can agree on a tax bill, will you owe more or less? Santa Barbara County is under siege from the Thomas fire. From the GOP's perspective, Alabama's Senate race will yield one of two unhappy results. The Weingart Center wants to reshape skid row's skyline. If lawmakers can agree on a tax bill, will you owe more or less? CAPTION An explosive device exploded near Times Square during the morning rush hour Monday, injuring four people and snarling Manhattan transit, authorities said. Mayor Bill de Blasio described it as a terrorist act. An explosive device exploded near Times Square during the morning rush hour Monday, injuring four people and snarling Manhattan transit, authorities said. Mayor Bill de Blasio described it as a terrorist act. CAPTION President Trump says he didn't ask James Comey to stop investigating Michael Flynn. The investigation into the 2016 election is shining new light on the president's son-in-law. President Trump reduced the size of two national monuments in southern Utah. A Supreme Court ruling gave President Trump a significant victory Monday. Four major fires erupted in Southern California. President Trump is expected to declare Jerusalem the capital of Israel. Democrat Al Franken will resign his Senate seat amid allegations of sexual misdeeds. President Trump says he didn't ask James Comey to stop investigating Michael Flynn. The investigation into the 2016 election is shining new light on the president's son-in-law. President Trump reduced the size of two national monuments in southern Utah. A Supreme Court ruling gave President Trump a significant victory Monday. Four major fires erupted in Southern California. President Trump is expected to declare Jerusalem the capital of Israel. Democrat Al Franken will resign his Senate seat amid allegations of sexual misdeeds. CAPTION Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks on Sept. 17, 2017 at an event in Florence, Ala. Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks on Sept. 17, 2017 at an event in Florence, Ala.

javier.panzar@latimes.com

Twitter: @jpanzar