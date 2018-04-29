200 National Guard members headed to California-Mexico border next week

Trump is the third consecutive president to ask for National Guard assistance along the U.S.-Mexico border. President George W. Bush used assistance from the states to deploy 6,400 troops for a two-year period beginning in 2006, and President Obama authorized 1,200 troops in 2010. Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger approved the use of Guard troops in both instances, though he rejected one request from Bush in 2006, citing the need to keep service members available for potential wildfires or earthquakes.