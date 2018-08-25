Former Laker Nick Young arrested after allegedly failing to cooperate during traffic stop

Former Lakers and Golden State Warriors guard Nick Young was arrested Friday night in Hollywood after police said he failed to cooperate with officers during a routine traffic stop.
Known to fans as “Swaggy P,” Young was pulled over at about 11:45 p.m. on Friday near the intersection of Hollywood and Cahuenga boulevards for a traffic violation, said Officer Mike Lopez, spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department. He did not specify what the violation was.
Officers described Young as “uncooperative” during the stop, Lopez said. He was handcuffed and arrested on suspicion of obstruction of justice, Lopez said.
The basketball star was released early Saturday morning after he posted a $10,000 bail. His vehicle was impounded.
Young is scheduled to appear in Los Angeles municipal court at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 19, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department arrest logs.
Young played four seasons for the Lakers before heading to Golden State this past season. Previously, he spent part of the 2011-12 season with the Clippers.