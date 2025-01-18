South Korean court orders formal arrest of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol over martial law decree

Police officers stand guard as supporters of impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol try to enter court in Seoul on Saturday.

South Korea’s impeached president, Yoon Suk Yeol, was formally arrested early Sunday, days after being apprehended at his presidential compound in Seoul, as he faces possible imprisonment over his ill-fated declaration of martial law last month.

Yoon’s arrest could mark the beginning of an extended period in custody for him, lasting months or more.

The Seoul Western District Court granted law enforcement’s request for an arrest warrant for Yoon following an hours-long deliberation, saying he was a threat to destroy evidence. Yoon and his lawyers had appeared Saturday before the court’s judge during a hearing and argued for his release.

Yoon has been in detention since he was apprehended Wednesday in a massive law enforcement operation at his residential compound. He faces potential rebellion charges linked to his declaration of martial law on Dec. 3, which set off the country’s most serious political crisis since its democratization in the late 1980s.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials, which is leading a joint investigation with police and the military, can now extend his detention to 20 days, during which they will transfer the case to public prosecutors for indictment.

Yoon’s appearance at the Seoul Western District Court on Saturday triggered chaotic scenes in nearby streets, where thousands of his supporters rallied for hours calling for his release. They clashed with police, who detained around 40 protesters, including about 20 who climbed over a fence in an attempt to approach the court.

At least two vehicles carrying anti-corruption investigators were damaged as they left the court after arguing for Yoon’s arrest.

Yoon’s lawyers said he spoke for about 40 minutes to the judge during the nearly five-hour closed-door hearing. His legal team and anti-corruption agencies presented opposing arguments about whether he should be held in custody. The lawyers did not share his specific comments.

Nine people, including Yoon’s defense minister, police chief and several top military commanders, had already been arrested and indicted in connection with their roles in the enforcement of martial law.

The crisis began when Yoon, in an attempt to break through legislative gridlock, imposed military rule and sent troops to the National Assembly and election offices. The standoff lasted only hours after lawmakers who managed to get through a blockade voted to lift the measure. The opposition-dominated assembly voted to impeach him Dec. 14.

Under South Korean law, orchestrating a rebellion is punishable by life imprisonment or the death penalty.

