Massive fire rips through building under construction in Oakland

A massive fire tore through a construction site of a mixed-use project in Oakland early Friday and triggered evacuations of neighboring homes.

The four-alarm fire ripped through the large building and sent a tower of flames and smoke into the sky that could be seen for miles, according to local news reports. There were no immediate report of injuries.

Images from live television broadcasts showed firefighters using multiple ladder trucks to attack the blaze.

As firefighters tackled the flames, officers ordered evacuations for nearby homes and businesses, according to the Oakland Police Department.

The building near Valdez and 23rd streets is a mixed-use project known as Alta Waverly, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The project was set to include 196 apartments and 31,500 square feet of retail space.

https://twitter.com/nbcbayarea/status/883305960713965568

https://twitter.com/CKaftonKTVU/status/883304526899535872

https://twitter.com/amyhollyfield/status/883306417553199104

https://twitter.com/SarRavani/status/883311790666293248