Three Bay Area fires in past year were arson, federal investigators say

Federal investigators sifting through the remains of a scorched residential development in Oakland announced over the weekend that three fires that took down similar projects in the Bay Area in the last year were arson.

On Oct. 31 in Oakland, flames gutted a massive residential project in the 300 block of Lester Avenue near Lake Merritt. The project was only months from opening and had 40 apartment units.

The other fires occurred on July 6, 2016, and May 13 of this year. Both erupted at the same property in nearby Emeryville, where developer Rick Holliday was constructing a mixed-use building.

Holliday told the San Jose Mercury News on Monday that he believed the three arsons are connected and that last week’s construction fire in Oakland could be the fourth in a series.

“I strongly believe that there is a person(s) setting these fires for political reasons,” Holliday told the paper.

But the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said it’s too early to tell whether Friday’s fire was arson or whether the other three are related to each other. Its National Response Team arrived at the scene Monday.

“Our focus is to provide our expertise on fire scene analysis to the Oakland Fire Department for their investigation,” the team said in a statement. “ATF approaches these scenes without any preconceptions about what may have happened, and we allow the evidence to guide us to a conclusion.”

Friday’s blaze started near the center of the building, as did one in Emeryville fires. Last week’s fire started about 4:30 a.m., the October fire about 5 a.m.

As part of the investigation, the ATF said Saturday that up to $110,000 available for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the three arsons.

The agency released a photograph of a man believed to be responsible for the May 13 blaze. Video shows the man canvassing the building and entering it before the fire. He was wearing a jacket with a hood and was carrying a backpack and riding a bicycle.

