2 crashes leave 2 dead, block all lanes of westbound 91 in Fullerton

Two fiery crashes left two people dead and blocked all lanes on the westbound 91 Freeway in Fullerton early Saturday, the CHP said.

The first crash was reported at 1:29 a.m. Callers to the California Highway Patrol said a gray Honda was on fire and debris was scattered across all lanes of the freeway just east of Brookhurst Street. One passerby said people were trying to get another person out of the burning vehicle.

All lanes were blocked at Euclid Street.

One person died, but no other information was available as of 4:50 a.m. Saturday.

The second fatal crash occurred at 2:40 a.m. at Euclid, the CHP said. According to the incident log, three vehicles were involved -- two were on their sides and one was overturned completely. One caller reported three people trapped inside a vehicle, and one vehicle was on fire.

As with the first crash, one person died.

The CHP would not speculate on whether the second crash was caused by the backup from the first one.

