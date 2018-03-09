16-year-old cited after duck beaten to death with a golf club

A 16-year-old boy was cited after he allegedly beat a duck to death with a golf club in Ontario, authorities said.
A video of the beating, recorded by a boy who was with the suspect at the Whispering Lakes Golf Course, was posted to social media, according to the Ontario Police Department. The teen struck the duck twice.
Police launched an investigation late Wednesday and took the suspect into custody at his home.
The teen, who was not named because of his age, was cited on suspicion of felony animal abuse and later released to his parents.
The remains of the bird were recovered.
