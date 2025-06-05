L.A. woman trying to save sister is swept away by roaring river. Treacherous waters imperil rescue

Jomarie Calasanz disappeared after jumping into a river in Sequoia National Park to save her sister.

Search efforts for a missing Los Angeles woman who jumped into a river to rescue her sister in Sequoia National Park have been scaled down as river conditions become increasingly unsafe, park officials say.

On May 25, during a trip with family and friends, 26-year-old Jomarie Calasanz was swept up by fast river currents in the Kaweah River of the Sequoia National Park foothills, according to a Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks news release. A trained swimmer, Calasanz entered the river to rescue her sister, Joanne, who was attempting to swim in “deceivingly calm waters,” as outlined in a GoFundMe page created by the family.

The Kaweah River in Sequoia National Park can be dangerous and unpredictable. Above floodwaters churn the Kaweah on March 14, 2023. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

“What was supposed to be a fun, bonding moment very quickly turned into a traumatic event that will stick with us forever,” the family added. “While the river released Joanne, it is our deepest regret to inform everyone that Jomarie has not yet been found.”

A multi-agency search that included search-and-rescue teams, canines, underwater cameras and aerial searches lasted for nine days in the river and surrounding areas. However, snowpack melt from higher elevations and elevated river flow rendered the search area too hazardous for rescue staff to conduct thorough searches, according to the release.

“When river conditions improve, possibly in the coming weeks, the team will reevaluate next steps,” the release said.

Advertisement

The search will continue in a limited manner with fewer resources until river conditions stabilize.

Park officials urged visitors to stay out of rivers during elevated-flow conditions and warned of slippery rocks near riverbanks.

