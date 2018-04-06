Suspect detonates small bomb at Ontario Sam's Club, prompting evacuation

A man detonated a small explosive device at a Sam's Club in Ontario Thursday afternoon, triggering an evacuation, authorities said.
When officers arrived at the store after reports of a fire, they saw the destructive device inside and a possible suspect fleeing in a vehicle, said Cpl. Eric Quinones with the Ontario Police Department. A witness pointed out the suspect — later identified as Fontana resident Hugo Gonzalez, 49 — to authorities.
Officers tried to stop the man, but he refused to pull over. After a short pursuit, officers detained the man and are now working to determine his involvement in the explosion, Quinones said.
Inside the man's car, investigators found materials similar to the bomb-making materials used in the store explosion, Quinones said. He did not have details on what led up to the explosion but said the man acted alone.
Investigators are looking at an apartment linked to him on the16500 block of Arrow Boulevard in Fontana.
No employees or customers were injured.
