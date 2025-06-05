Fort fire growing in Grapevine triggers evacuation warnings near Interstate 5

A fire that broke out on the west side of Interstate 5 in the Grapevine has triggered evacuation warnings in Kern County.

The Fort fire began just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in Lebec and had grown to more than 100 acres by Thursday morning as commuters began their morning journey through the Tejon Pass.

“If you’re traveling on I-5 through the area, please slow down, firefighters are working on and near the roadways. Expect delays and drive with caution,” the Kern County Fire Department posted on X.

The fire was 5% contained Thursday morning and had grown to 175 acres by 7 a.m., according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. A water-dropping helicopter was expected to begin fighting the blaze Thursday.