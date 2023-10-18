Exploding teddy bear leads to arrest and discovery of drugs and weapons in San Bernardino

Police seized a ghost gun, ammunition, methamphetamine, a ballistic vest, cash and bomb-making equipment from a suspect’s home after viewing surveillance video in which he allegedly blew up a teddy bear in a San Bernardino business’ parking lot.

A man was arrested after he allegedly detonated an explosive inside a teddy bear in front of a business in San Bernardino, leading authorities to discover a cache of weapons and drugs, police said this week.

In a statement on social media Tuesday, the San Bernardino Police Department said officers responded to a possible explosive device inside a teddy bear that was detonated in front of a business. Police did not offer an explanation for why the suspect blew up the teddy bear.

The department released surveillance video of the explosion. A man can be seen putting the teddy bear on the ground of the business’ parking lot next to a white van and then walking away. The teddy bear then explodes.

After reviewing the footage, detectives executed a search warrant at the suspect’s home. The man was arrested on multiple felony counts, according to police. He was not identified.

Officers recovered a ghost gun, more than 200 rounds of ammunition, more than a kilo of methamphetamine, illegal fireworks, a ballistic vest, cash and metal pipes and saws consistent with making an explosive device, authorities said.