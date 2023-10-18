Advertisement
California

Exploding teddy bear leads to arrest and discovery of drugs and weapons in San Bernardino

An exploding teddy bear led San Bernardino police to arrest a man who allegedly possessed drugs and weapons at his home.
Police seized a ghost gun, ammunition, methamphetamine, a ballistic vest, cash and bomb-making equipment from a suspect’s home after viewing surveillance video in which he allegedly blew up a teddy bear in a San Bernardino business’ parking lot.
(San Bernardino Police Department)
By Summer LinStaff Writer 
A man was arrested after he allegedly detonated an explosive inside a teddy bear in front of a business in San Bernardino, leading authorities to discover a cache of weapons and drugs, police said this week.

In a statement on social media Tuesday, the San Bernardino Police Department said officers responded to a possible explosive device inside a teddy bear that was detonated in front of a business. Police did not offer an explanation for why the suspect blew up the teddy bear.

The department released surveillance video of the explosion. A man can be seen putting the teddy bear on the ground of the business’ parking lot next to a white van and then walking away. The teddy bear then explodes.

After reviewing the footage, detectives executed a search warrant at the suspect’s home. The man was arrested on multiple felony counts, according to police. He was not identified.

Officers recovered a ghost gun, more than 200 rounds of ammunition, more than a kilo of methamphetamine, illegal fireworks, a ballistic vest, cash and metal pipes and saws consistent with making an explosive device, authorities said.

Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications, including the Sacramento Bee. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. In her free time, she enjoys hikes, skiing and a good Brooklyn bagel.

