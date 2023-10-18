Exploding teddy bear leads to arrest and discovery of drugs and weapons in San Bernardino
A man was arrested after he allegedly detonated an explosive inside a teddy bear in front of a business in San Bernardino, leading authorities to discover a cache of weapons and drugs, police said this week.
In a statement on social media Tuesday, the San Bernardino Police Department said officers responded to a possible explosive device inside a teddy bear that was detonated in front of a business. Police did not offer an explanation for why the suspect blew up the teddy bear.
The department released surveillance video of the explosion. A man can be seen putting the teddy bear on the ground of the business’ parking lot next to a white van and then walking away. The teddy bear then explodes.
After reviewing the footage, detectives executed a search warrant at the suspect’s home. The man was arrested on multiple felony counts, according to police. He was not identified.
Officers recovered a ghost gun, more than 200 rounds of ammunition, more than a kilo of methamphetamine, illegal fireworks, a ballistic vest, cash and metal pipes and saws consistent with making an explosive device, authorities said.
Start your day right
Sign up for Essential California for news, features and recommendations from the L.A. Times and beyond in your inbox six days a week.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.