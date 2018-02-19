1 killed, 5 injured when suspect crashes during pursuit in Palmdale, authorities say

A woman was killed and several people were injured when a girl suspected of carjacking led deputies on a short pursuit in Palmdale on Sunday and crashed into an SUV, authorities said.
Five people inside the SUV — a man and a woman, two teenage boys and an infant — were taken to a hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The other victims were being treated for unknown injuries.
The suspect, a juvenile, was also hospitalized, though authorities did not have details on her condition.
The two-car crash occurred just before 5 p.m. at West Palmdale Boulevard and 10th Street West, seconds after deputies initiated a pursuit.
Authorities advised drivers to avoid the intersection, which will be closed for a few hours as homicide detectives investigate the crash.
This post will be updated as more information becomes available.
