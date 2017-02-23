Immigration not the top concern for Latinos, according to Pew survey taken before Trump's inauguration

Despite its high profile as a political issue and the angry debates and spirited protests it inspires, immigration was not at the top of priorities for Latinos surveyed recently, the Pew Research Center said in a report released Thursday.

The survey, which was conducted before Donald Trump’s inauguration, explored how Latinos viewed their status in the U.S. and expectations they had about the Trump presidency.

Despite the contentious debate over illegal immigration during and after the presidential election, the Pew Research Center study found improving the education system, defending the country from future terrorist attacks and strengthening the nation’s economy were the top concerns for Latinos in America.

“This pattern for top issues among U.S. Latinos has been fairly consistent for a number of years in Pew Research Center surveys,” the report said.

Although this and other findings in the survey correlate with what researchers have said in previous years, one finding did stand out: Latinos in America were split about what President Trump’s presidency means for their place in the U.S.

The survey found that 41% of Latinos worried about their future after Trump’s election, and 54% felt confident about their situation; how they responded strongly correlated to their legal status in the U.S.

Immigrants in the country illegally and legal residents who are not U.S. citizens expressed more pessimism about their situation.

By contrast, 34% of Latinos who are U.S. citizens say they are concerned about their status in the country.

But the survey also found that a growing share of Latinos felt worse about how things stood for them than they did a year ago.

“The share today that says the group’s situation has worsened is about double the share that said the same in 2013,” the report said.

About half of Latinos surveyed said they worried about the possibility of increased deportations under Trump.

The survey also found that 47% of Latinos worried to some extent that they or a family member or close friend could be deported.

Latinos held similar views regarding the issue of deportations in 2013, according to the Pew Research Center survey.

But there was an easing of concerns after President Obama issued a series of executive orders that protected some immigrants from deportation.

Whether immigration would rise as a priority for Latinos if they were surveyed after Trump’s ascension to the White House is a question.

On Tuesday, the Trump administration swept aside almost all restrictions for removal of 11 million people in the U.S. illegally, which is a major expansion of the federal government’s deportation priorities.

With the new guidelines, just about any immigrant in the country illegally can conceivably be subject to apprehension and deportation.

