Man dead following deputy-involved shooting in Pico Rivera

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man in Pico Rivera on Thursday morning, officials said.
The shooting occurred in the 7100 block of Pico Vista Road just before 2 a.m. and the man was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.
According to KTLA, the shooting came at the end of a pursuit that initially started as a traffic stop.
Authorities said deputies had tried to pull a vehicle over to check on a suspected DUI but the driver continued on, the TV station reported. The vehicle eventually crashed and the driver got out of the car carrying a gun, it said.
After a short foot chase, the man was shot and killed by deputies, KTLA reported.
An investigation into the shooting is ongoing and the identity of the man who was killed was not immediately available.