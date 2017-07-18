Investigation continues into deaths of police captain, city clerk in Seal Beach apartment

Authorities continue to investigate the deaths of a Los Alamitos police captain and the city clerk of Westminster, whose bodies were found early Monday inside a Seal Beach apartment after a call for help.

Los Alamitos Police Capt. Rick Moore, 49, and Westminster City Clerk Amanda Jensen, 37, suffered apparent gunshot wounds, according to Sgt. Michael Henderson, spokesman for the Seal Beach Police Department.

Moore and Jensen were dating but had broken up, Henderson told the Orange County Register.

Police received a call about 7:20 p.m. Sunday from a woman in an apartment near 7th Street and Central Avenue who requested officers’ assistance, authorities said. The call was then disconnected.

When officers arrived to the area, witnesses reported hearing several shots coming from an apartment in the 100 block of 7th Street, Henderson said.

Officers quickly surrounded the apartment and the SWAT team responded for a “possible barricaded suspect,” he said.

Nearby residents were asked to stay indoors as officers made attempts to contact someone inside.

Early Monday, SWAT officers entered the apartment and found the bodies, authorities said.

Moore, a Seal Beach resident, oversaw the Los Alamitos Police Department’s Operations Division, including emergency preparedness, public information, training, personnel, the traffic bureau, professional standards and the reserve officer program.

As city clerk, Jensen, a Garden Grove resident, was responsible for administering local elections, and maintaining records of business and official actions taken in Westminster.

Westminster Mayor Tri Ta told KTLA-TV that Jensen had been working for the city for 11 years. She was appointed city clerk in 2015.

