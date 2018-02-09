Two dead in apartment fire in Rialto

Two people died Thursday evening after getting trapped in an apartment fire in Rialto, authorities said.
More than 20 people were displaced by the blaze, which broke out about 7 p.m. near Merrill and Willow avenues, according to the Rialto Fire Department. The Red Cross was helping them find a place to stay.
While the fire was mostly contained to one apartment unit, adjacent units sustained smoke and fire damage.
The names of the victims were not released. Investigators were working to determine the cause of the blaze.
Twitter: @AleneTchek