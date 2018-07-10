Man arrested after neighbor's home security camera records him flinging child to ground, police say

Riverside police arrested a man who they say was caught on a neighbor’s surveillance camera flinging his 18-month-old son to the ground, leaving him with cuts and bruises.

Techhoak Danny Lim, 27, was booked on suspicion of felony child endangerment and misdemeanor domestic battery hours after the July 5 incident, according to Lt. Dan Warren.

Investigators said the video also shows Lim using the boy “like a baseball bat” to hit the boy’s mother, Warren said. The boy was taken to a hospital with cuts and bruises on his face, ear and body.

Neighbors reported the video to the Riverside Police Department, which sent two patrol officers to the Riverwalk Montecito Estates neighborhood to look for Lim, who lives in the area.

alene.tchekmedyian@latimes.com

Twitter: @AleneTchek