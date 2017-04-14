Federal judge hears challenge to Trump's order against 'sanctuary' cities

A federal judge will hear arguments Friday on whether to block President Trump’s executive order threatening to cut funds for local governments that refuse to help enforce immigration law.

U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick has scheduled a 9 a.m. hearing in San Francisco on lawsuits filed by San Francisco and Santa Clara County against Trump’s order targeting so-called sanctuary governments. A ruling could come several weeks later.

San Francisco and Santa Clara are asking Orrick to issue a nationwide injunction against the Jan. 25 order, which said sanctuary cities that refuse to assist immigration authorities would lose federal funds.

There are about 400 “sanctuary” cities and counties in the country, including Los Angeles, that do not take part in immigration enforcement actions. The city and county of Los Angeles have joined friend-of-the-court briefs in support of an injunction.

Santa Clara County officials said the county stands to lose $1.7 billion if Trump’s order is enforced. San Francisco’s suit said the city could $1.2 billion a year in federal funding, most of it for healthcare, nutrition and other programs for the poor.

The suits contend Trump’s order is illegal because it infringes on local government control and calls for a unilateral change to the terms of long-standing funding agreements.

Immigration authorities want counties to notify them when undocumented immigrants are in jail and to hold them beyond their release dates so agents can determine whether the inmates can be deported.

All California counties and a majority of those nationally do not obey detainer requests because federal court rulings suggest local governments could be liable if sued.

Those that call themselves “sanctuary” regions generally bar local authorities from acting in any way to help enforce immigration law.

San Francisco, for example, prohibits its employees from responding to immigration agents’ requests for information about when inmates will be released, except in limited circumstances.

Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez said in an interview that immigration agents can check federal law enforcement databases to investigate whether people who have been arrested were in the country without documentation.

She noted that Californians pay federal taxes that finance the programs Trump’s order threatens.

“California is a donor state,” she said. “We give more [in federal taxes] than we get back, so the threat of having it taken away is really just appalling.”

Backers of sanctuary regions contended the safeguards are needed to ensure immigrants send their children to schools, go to doctors and attend court if necessary.

Dozens of groups and school districts, including Los Angeles schools, have filed written arguments in favor of the challengers.

