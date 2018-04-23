12-year-old boy is reported missing in Santa Ana

Santa Ana police are asking for the public’s help finding a 12-year-old boy who went missing Monday afternoon.

Luciano Josue didn’t attend school and was last seen on the northwest corner of Fairview and 5th streets about 4:30 p.m., according to the Santa Ana Police Department. Officers have been looking for him since about 8:30 p.m.

Luciano is 4-foot-11, weighs 80 pounds and has black hair. He was last seen wearing a black or gray hooded sweatshirt, black-and-white checkered Vans, and black basketball shorts.

Anyone with information about the child is asked to call police at (714) 245-8701.

CAPTION The Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to a baby boy Monday, her third child with husband Prince William and the fifth in line to the British throne. The Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to a baby boy Monday, her third child with husband Prince William and the fifth in line to the British throne. CAPTION The Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to a baby boy Monday, her third child with husband Prince William and the fifth in line to the British throne. The Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to a baby boy Monday, her third child with husband Prince William and the fifth in line to the British throne. CAPTION Beat writer Andy McCullough and columnist Bill Plaschke talk about Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen and why he's having such a rough 2018 season so far as well as what might have been had the Dodgers signed Max Scherzer. Beat writer Andy McCullough and columnist Bill Plaschke talk about Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen and why he's having such a rough 2018 season so far as well as what might have been had the Dodgers signed Max Scherzer. CAPTION President Trump has yet to articulate a long-term U.S. strategy for dealing with the war in Syria. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti set out Friday to introduce himself to Iowa. Starbucks will close more than 8,000 stores for several hours next month after a Starbucks employee called police who arrested two black men waiting at a table. Compton rapper Kendrick Lamar was awarded the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for music. "She has nerves of steel," said one Southwest passenger. Another called her "a true American hero." The company's goal is to increase the speed and lower the price of digging tunnels to reduce traffic. The body of Jeremy Sanchez, 17, was found along the San Gabriel River Trail. President Trump has yet to articulate a long-term U.S. strategy for dealing with the war in Syria. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti set out Friday to introduce himself to Iowa. Starbucks will close more than 8,000 stores for several hours next month after a Starbucks employee called police who arrested two black men waiting at a table. Compton rapper Kendrick Lamar was awarded the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for music. "She has nerves of steel," said one Southwest passenger. Another called her "a true American hero." The company's goal is to increase the speed and lower the price of digging tunnels to reduce traffic. The body of Jeremy Sanchez, 17, was found along the San Gabriel River Trail. CAPTION "She has nerves of steel," said one Southwest passenger. Another called her "a true American hero" "She has nerves of steel," said one Southwest passenger. Another called her "a true American hero" CAPTION Saudi Arabia's first new movie theater in more than 30 years, an AMC Cinema, threw open its doors for a gala screening of the Hollywood blockbuster "Black Panther." Saudi Arabia's first new movie theater in more than 30 years, an AMC Cinema, threw open its doors for a gala screening of the Hollywood blockbuster "Black Panther."

alene.tchekmedyian@latimes.com

Twitter: @AleneTchek