12-year-old boy is reported missing in Santa Ana

Alene Tchekmedyian
Santa Ana police are asking for the public’s help finding a 12-year-old boy who went missing Monday afternoon.

Luciano Josue didn’t attend school and was last seen on the northwest corner of Fairview and 5th streets about 4:30 p.m., according to the Santa Ana Police Department. Officers have been looking for him since about 8:30 p.m.

Luciano is 4-foot-11, weighs 80 pounds and has black hair. He was last seen wearing a black or gray hooded sweatshirt, black-and-white checkered Vans, and black basketball shorts.

Anyone with information about the child is asked to call police at (714) 245-8701.

