Bird, Lime deactivate scooter service in Santa Monica for a day

Scooter-sharing companies Bird and Lime abruptly deactivated their devices in Santa Monica on Tuesday and urged their supporters to swarm City Hall in an act of protest.
The move comes after a City Council committee failed to recommend the companies for Santa Monica’s electric scooter pilot program, which has been framed as a way to help the city craft regulations around the pay-per-minute devices.
Instead, a selection committee endorsed Lyft and Uber-owned Jump.
As part of their so-called “Day Without A Scooter” campaign, Bird and Lime have asked riders to protest the committee recommendation outside Santa Monica City Hall on Tuesday night, just before a scheduled City Council meeting.
“We've taken our fleet offline until 4:30pm locally in order to rally your support in opposition to the council's recommendation, Lime said on Twitter. “Don't let a #LifeWithoutScooters be the future.”
The council does not plan to discuss the scooters, according to Santa Monica spokeswoman Constance Farrell, but the issue could be brought up during the meeting’s public comment period.
“It’s important to note that the city has not done anything to stop or suspend operations of shared mobility vendors,” Farrell told the Times. “Those are decisions being made by the companies themselves.”
The scooters, which flooded Santa Monica in September, have become hugely popular, and officials estimate that there are between 1,000 and 2,000 on city streets. However, the scooters have also engendered concern and vitriol among those who say the devices are dangerous and poorly regulated.
In response to this backlash, Santa Monica officials passed an emergency ordinance earlier this year to regulate electric scooters, ultimately requiring Bird to apply for a conditional vending permit.
The city’s 16-month scooter pilot program, slated to begin on Sept. 17, goes a step further: It will require scooter vendors to pay the city a $20,000 annual operator fee — plus $130 a year for each of its scooters — and would initially cap the number of rental scooters in the city at 1,500.
The city will award contracts to two companies as part of the initiative. On Friday, the pilot program’s selection committee announced that it would not recommend Bird or Lime, but instead Lyft and Uber-owned Jump, which do not yet operate e-scooter services.
To make its recommendation, the selection committee — made up of city staffers and a Santa Monica police lieutenant — scored each company on seven categories, including public safety, community engagement and compliance with the law.
Both Bird and Lime performed poorly in the law compliance and public education categories. Lyft scored highest in those areas.
The recommendations are just that, Farrell said. The city’s planning and community development director, David Martin, will make the final decision based on applications, the committee’s endorsements and public feedback, which can be submitted to Martin through Friday.
In a prepared statement about the Santa Monica scooter suspension, Bird bristled at the idea that two companies associated with controversial ride-hailing services applied for the pilot, saying that it demonstrated “the desperate lengths CO2 polluting companies will go to for the purpose of undermining clean energy competition.”