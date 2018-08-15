L.A. temporarily banned rental scooters in March. So why are they everywhere?

A proposal in July to temporarily ban rental scooters in Los Angeles sparked an outcry from transportation advocates and some lawmakers, who said the zippy devices were a transportation innovation that should be regulated, not banished.
During that debate, though, a crucial point went unmentioned: Scooters are already banned in L.A.
Five months ago, the Los Angeles City Council unanimously approved a moratorium on “dockless transportation systems” until officials could approve rules governing their use.
The temporary ban was drafted to apply to the shared bicycles that can be rented and dropped off anywhere. Some City Hall officials realized only last week that the language was broad enough to apply to the hundreds of Bird and Lime scooters that have appeared in Venice Beach, Playa del Rey, Beverly Grove and other L.A. neighborhoods.
Scooters “should fall under the umbrella” of the moratorium, said Oliver Hou, a Transportation Department spokesman. When asked why the city had not enforced the ban, he did not respond.
The confusion over the moratorium underscores the balancing act Los Angeles officials face as they debate how to regulate companies that are already operating, expanding and winning support across the city. Taking a page from Uber’s playbook, Bird and Lime have placed hundreds of scooters on sidewalks across the city without approval from lawmakers, and with few repercussions.
Enforcing a blanket ban on scooters would be difficult, if not impossible, without more instruction from the City Council, City Hall officials said. Employees have no instructions on how to handle a wide range of potential problems, from a rider without a helmet to an errant scooter in a tree, they said.
“This is typical of how Los Angeles operates,” said Ron Cherno, a land-use consultant who lives in the Fairfax district. “These companies were bold enough to go out there, and how many scooters did they put out there? And where was the city? Nowhere.”
Lime spokeswoman Mary Caroline Pruitt said the company was “aware of the moratorium, and remain[s] committed to working closely” with city leaders to pass regulations. Bird did not return a request for comment.
The City Council is drafting rules that would limit the number of scooters per company to 5,000 during the first formal year of operation, and would impose other requirements on speed, payment, parking and data-sharing with the city.
Westside residents have complained that scooting on sidewalks poses a safety risk to pedestrians, and that parked scooters that block doorways and wheelchair ramps violate the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Earlier this month, City Council members proposed requiring a device in each scooter that would limit its operating speed to 12 mph — an acknowledgement that, even though riding scooters on the sidewalk is illegal in California, it’s where many riders end up.
The City Council will likely vote on the policies in late August or early September, officials said.
“It’s been something that people have loved,” Mayor Eric Garcetti told reporters last week. “But we’re also seeing a lot more emergency room visits, and it’s unsafe.”
In early June, two months after the City Council passed the ban on the dockless systems, Bird deposited a few dozen scooters in the Arts District downtown.
That irked the area’s councilman, Jose Huizar, who supports scooters “in theory,” said spokesman Rick Coca, but “just wants to make sure everything makes sense in practice.”
Transportation Department General Manager Seleta Reynolds sent a rare cease-and-desist letter demanding that Bird “remove any and all vehicles” in Los Angeles immediately. If the company didn’t comply, she wrote, city officials would confiscate and impound the scooters, even if people were riding them.
But the Transportation Department, which installs bike lanes and issues parking violations, doesn’t “have the ability to impound the vehicles,” chief sustainability officer Marcel Porras said at a City Hall meeting last week.
The Bureau of Sanitation, which owns dump trucks and handles bulky item pickups, had not received instructions to start impounding, spokeswoman Elena Stern said.
The cease-and-desist letter, officials said, was less a hard-and-fast legal demand, and more of a request that the company stay out of downtown, where sidewalk space is at a premium. (City officials “reached out via cease-and-desist,” Porras said.)
The message, Garcetti told reporters last week, was: “Hey, we’re actually at the table together right now — don’t… cause problems before we can resolve them.” Bird removed the scooters in the Arts District, but nowhere else.
“A ban, seriously?” said Joe Chavez as he zipped down Abbott Kinney Boulevard in Venice Beach on a Bird scooter Friday morning, an iced coffee in hand. “They’re not doing a very good job.”