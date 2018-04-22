Inmate found dead in San Diego County jail

An inmate was found dead in San Diego County's Central Jail on Saturday, officials said.
There was no initial evidence of foul play or suicide, said Sheriff's Lt. Michael Blevins. Homicide detectives were investigating.
The inmate's name, age and the charges on which he was being held were not released.
Deputies at the downtown San Diego County jail were performing a security check shortly before 10 a.m. and found the inmate unresponsive in his cell, l Blevins said.
He said deputies and jail medical staff tried life-saving measures but could not revive him.
The county Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy.