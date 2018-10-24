San Diego Union-Tribune evacuated, police investigating suspicious package

San Diego Union-Tribune employees evacuated the building Wednesday morning after a suspicious package was found outside the building.
Police received a call about the suspicious package shortly after 8 a.m., said Billy Hernandez, spokesman for the San Diego Police Department. Officials are investigating the package in the area of Sixth and B Streets, and Sixth Avenue between A and B Streets is closed, he said.
Hernandez did not have information about evacuations, but immigration reporter Kate Morrissey tweeted that police requested that employees evacuate the building.
A series of suspicious packages containing potential explosives set off a wave of panic Wednesday after the Secret Service reported intercepting devices addressed to Hillary Clinton and President Obama, and CNN reported an apparent third sent to its Manhattan building, prompting an evacuation.
It’s unclear whether the San Diego evacuation was related.
LAPD Deputy Chief Horace Frank said the department was reaching out to some organizations and individuals to make sure they were on alert and offering assistance.
This post will be updated as more information becomes available.