Police looking for man suspected of sexually assaulting a minor at Covina hotel

Covina police are looking for a man they say sexually assaulted a minor after he forced his way into a hotel room Wednesday night.
Police say the man drove a newer-model Dodge 4500 Ram truck through the parking lot of the Vanllee Hotel in Covina until he saw a lit room with the drapes open. He parked facing the interior of a hotel room where two minors were staying and masturbated, authorities said.
He got out of the truck and stood outside their hotel window pretending to be on the phone for more than half an hour before he walked through the hotel and forced his way into the minors' room.
Police say he sexually assaulted one of the minors and then fled in his truck.
Police described the man as stocky, balding with hair around his ears, with a short beard and prescription glasses. He was last seen wearing a tan or brown suit with a blue-and-white striped shirt.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Covina Police Department Watch Commander at 626-384-5665 or Crime Stoppers 800-222-TIPS (8477).