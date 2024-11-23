Advertisement
California

Man arrested on suspicion of molesting girl at Pasadena bus stop

A close-up of a Pasadena Police Department patch.
Pasadena police arrested a man Saturday on suspicion of molesting a 12-year-old girl as she waited for her bus to school.
By Corinne PurtillStaff Writer 
Police in Pasadena arrested a man Saturday on suspicion of molesting a 12-year-old girl as she waited for her bus to school.

The alleged assault occurred Wednesday morning in the 300 block of North Lake Avenue. The girl was waiting at a bus stop when a man seated next to her on the bench groped her, Lt. Monica Cuellar said.

The man left the scene on a bicycle. The girl boarded the bus when it arrived and then called her parents from school to tell them what happened.

Police obtained security camera footage of the incident. Farris Tollette, 57, was arrested in Pasadena in connection with the crime Saturday morning.

Tollette is “well known” to Pasadena police, Cuellar said. He gave his current place of residence as Palmdale.

Police are asking anyone with relevant information to contact the Pasadena Police Department at (626) 744-4241. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.

Corinne Purtill

Corinne Purtill is a science and medicine reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Her writing on science and human behavior has appeared in the New Yorker, the New York Times, Time Magazine, the BBC, Quartz and elsewhere. Before joining The Times, she worked as the senior London correspondent for GlobalPost (now PRI) and as a reporter and assignment editor at the Cambodia Daily in Phnom Penh. She is a native of Southern California and a graduate of Stanford University.

