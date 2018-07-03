Woman fatally shot at Mid-City gas station; suspects at large

A woman was killed in an early morning shooting in Mid-City on Tuesday morning, police said.
The shooting occurred just after 5:30 a.m., when a passerby heard gunshots at the Shell gas station at Venice and Hauser boulevards and called 911, said Los Angeles police spokeswoman Norma Eisenman.
Responding officers arrived and found a woman inside the business who’d been shot, Eisenman said. KABC reported the woman was the gas station clerk.
The woman eventually died of her injuries, Eisenman said. Police are looking for two men who fled in a white vehicle on Venice Boulevard.
A motive for the shooting was not immediately available and the investigation is ongoing.