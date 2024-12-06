Advertisement
California

Police looking for suspects in fatal shooting during Mid-City robbery

A shooting in the Mid-City area of Los Angeles reportedly injured two people on Friday morning.
A man was reportedly killed in a shooting in the Mid-City area of Los Angeles with one suspect in custody and two at large, police said.
(KTLA)
By Salvador HernandezStaff Writer 
Share via

One person was shot and killed during a robbery in Mid-City Friday morning, police said.

One suspect was taken into custody, but Los Angeles Police are still searching for two other men believed to have been involved, said officer Charles Miller.

The shooting was reported at 10:13 a.m. near the intersection of Venice and Hauser boulevards, he said.

A video from KABC 7 showed police and paramedics near a strip mall at the intersection.

Advertisement

The suspects appeared to have arrived at the location in a Lexus ES.

Details on the incident were still unclear and under investigation, but Miller said a male was shot and killed during the robbery. No additional details about the deceased were immediately available.

One man, described as a Black male wearing all black and armed with a handgun, was taken into custody shortly after the shooting, Miller said.

Police are still searching for two other men believed to have been involved.

One of them was described as a male Black or Latino, wearing a gray hoodie and yellow pants, Miller said. There was no description available of the third suspect.

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking News
Salvador Hernandez

Salvador Hernandez is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, he was a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News, where he covered criminal justice issues, the growing militia movement and breaking news. He also covered crime as a reporter at the Orange County Register. He is a Los Angeles native.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in California

Advertisement