Police looking for suspects in fatal shooting during Mid-City robbery

A man was reportedly killed in a shooting in the Mid-City area of Los Angeles with one suspect in custody and two at large, police said.

One person was shot and killed during a robbery in Mid-City Friday morning, police said.

One suspect was taken into custody, but Los Angeles Police are still searching for two other men believed to have been involved, said officer Charles Miller.

The shooting was reported at 10:13 a.m. near the intersection of Venice and Hauser boulevards, he said.

A video from KABC 7 showed police and paramedics near a strip mall at the intersection.

The suspects appeared to have arrived at the location in a Lexus ES.

Details on the incident were still unclear and under investigation, but Miller said a male was shot and killed during the robbery. No additional details about the deceased were immediately available.

One man, described as a Black male wearing all black and armed with a handgun, was taken into custody shortly after the shooting, Miller said.

Police are still searching for two other men believed to have been involved.

One of them was described as a male Black or Latino, wearing a gray hoodie and yellow pants, Miller said. There was no description available of the third suspect.