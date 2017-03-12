Crews battling Sherman Oaks brush fire find what may be a human skull

Los Angeles firefighters discovered what may be a human skull while battling a brush fire near Sherman Oaks on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Nearly 90 firefighters responded to a four-acre vegetation fire in the area of Fossil Ridge Park at about 4 p.m. Saturday, authorities said. It was not clear what started the blaze, which was knocked down over the course of two or three hours, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.

As firefighters battled the blaze, they observed a “possible human skull” in a ravine near the 3500 block of N. Coy Drive and contacted police and Los Angeles County Coroner’s officials, according to Officer Mike Lopez, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesman.

Because of the location of the remains and the lack of daylight, police and coroner’s officials were not able to immediately examine the skull on Saturday, Lopez said.

No one was injured and no structures were damaged during the fire, Stewart said.

james.queally@latimes.com

