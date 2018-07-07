Former NBA, UCLA basketball player reportedly dead after exchanging gunfire with police in Sherman Oaks

A 28-year-old man who was found dead early Saturday after barricading himself in a Sherman Oaks home and exchanging gunfire with Los Angeles police was a former NBA and UCLA basketball player, according to a friend of the family.
The man was Tyler Honeycutt, a former UCLA basketball star who also played for the Sacramento Kings and Houston Rockets, said Bort Escoto, who coached Honeycutt for four years at Sylmar High School and had been in contact with Honeycutt and his mother.
“He was a fantastic kid,” Escoto said. “He was a great kid to be around. But he was having some problems...From what I know, he shot himself.”
The incident began when SWAT officers responded to a call of a “man with a gun” about 5:10 p.m. Friday in the 4700 block of Tyrone Avenue near Riverside Drive, Officer Tony Im, an LAPD spokesman, said.
While officers were communicating with the person in the house, he fired a gun from inside the residence, Im said. The officers returned fire, and the man barricaded himself inside the home.
For several hours, officers believed the man was alive, according to the LAPD’s Twitter account.
“It’s unknown if the suspect was struck,” read one tweet at 10:30 p.m. Friday. “This is still an ongoing barricaded situation.”
Hours later, SWAT entered the home and found the man unresponsive, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Escoto said he last spoke to Honeycutt about 4 p.m. Friday and that it “seemed like he was burdened with something.” He said Honeycutt’s mother called him later and told him her son was acting erratically and he advised her to call 911.
Escoto said he continued to text Honeycutt after he was barricaded to ask if he was okay, and he would respond simply with the letter “K.” He said he later learned about reports that Honeycutt apparently shot at officers between 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Escoto said he spoke to police sometime 10 p.m. Friday and was told that the situation remained the same. Then at 4:45 a.m. Saturday, he said Honeycutt’s mother called him and told him that her son “had committed suicide.”
“I felt he’s not built to go to jail,” Escoto said. “But I don’t see him ending his life either.”
He said he had spoken to Honeycutt in recent days and “thought everything was fine.” He said Honeycutt was playing basketball in Russia in the Eastern European Professional Basketball League and was having a hard time making the adjustment living in a foreign country.
“It’s hard for an L.A. kid to go to Russia, not know the language or surroundings,” he said. “He was basically having a hard time with the adjustment. I just kept telling him he needed to get out and meet people.”
He said Honeycutt was supposed to sign a new contract on Saturday with either Russia or Israel.