Security guard one of two shot as gunfire erupts at Target in downtown L.A.
A gunman shot an armed security guard inside a Target in downtown Los Angeles before fleeing the scene Monday night, according to Los Angeles police.
The shooter opened fire on the security guard around 8:55 p.m. at the shopping outlet in the 700 block of Figueroa Street inside the Figat7th shopping mall.
The guard was hit and so was another person, according to police. The condition of the shooting victims was not immediately clear. Both were hospitalized.
The suspect was last seen fleeing the scene toward 8th Street, according to police radio calls. A manhunt was underway late Monday.
The downtown Los Angeles Target was the scene of a brutal stabbing in 2022, when a homeless man attacked a 9-year-old boy and a 25-year-old woman.
The attacker was fatally shot by a third-party security guard at the store. Target increased security at the location after the attack, according to ABC.
