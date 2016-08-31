Hot and breezy conditions fan fires burning in Riverside, Orange counties

Warm temperatures, low humidity and breezy conditions pushed a small brush fire burning in rugged Orange County terrain across 125 acres Wednesday as crews hustled to stop its spread.

At the same time Wednesday, firefighters continued to battle the Bogart fire in Riverside County.

The Holy fire, which began in the Cleveland National Forest in Orange County, started in the early morning just east of Trabuco Canyon and was 0% contained as of 10 a.m., said Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Larry Kurtz.

The blaze wasn’t threatening any homes but was burning in steep, dry hillsides around Holy Jim Canyon that are difficult to access for firefighters, Kurtz said.

Officials said five water-dropping helicopters and four fixed-wing air tankers were expected to fight the flames Wednesday as conditions worsen. One firefighter has been injured so far but will recover, Kurtz said.

“The rate of spread is going to increase,” Kurtz said. “Winds are something we’re concerned about. Hopefully we get this thing surrounded before it gets any larger.”

The Cleveland National Forest tweeted that the fire could grow to 500 acres and voluntary evacuations were announced for canyon-area residents.

Meanwhile, in neighboring Riverside County, hundreds of firefighters continued to battle the Bogart fire north of Beaumont.

The fire was reported at 12:25 p.m. Tuesday near Winesap Avenue and International Park Road in Cherry Valley, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Investigators with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said the fire was caused by “juvenile activity” near Bogart Park in Beaumont.

The blaze spread in bone-dry vegetation in the hills west of the Morongo Reservation and destroyed at least one building, fire officials said. Authorities said Wednesday morning that the fire had burned 1,250 acres and was 20% contained.

About 700 residents from approximately 200 homes were initially evacuated, including the Highland Springs Village mobile home park and Banning Bench, a rural plateau northwest of Banning, fire officials said. But authorities lifted evacuation orders for those areas by 8 p.m., according to CalFire.

More than 400 firefighters have been assigned to combat the blaze. They are being assisted by five helicopters, four bulldozers and nine air tankers.

One firefighter suffered a non-life-threatening injury and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Cherry Valley, where the blaze started, is located off the 10 Freeway and has a population of more than 6,300, census records show.

