Crews battle wildfire in Angeles National Forest north of Arcadia

Firefighters were working to contain a slow-moving fire — dubbed the Chantry fire — in Santa Anita Canyon in Arcadia.

Fire crews battling a wildfire north of Arcadia have the blaze 50% contained but are contending with temperatures in the mid-80s as they hike up steep, rocky terrain to build their defense in the Angeles National Forest, officials said.

The fire has burned over 5 acres in the Santa Anita Canyon area, the U.S. Forest Service announced Monday morning. Ground crews from the Forest Service, the Los Angeles County Fire Department and the Arcadia Fire Department responded to the fire when it was first reported Sunday around 4 p.m.

Overnight, helicopters dropped water on hot spots in what is being called the Chantry fire.

The fire is burning in the footprint of 2020’s Bobcat fire, which burned roughly 115,000 acres between the San Gabriel and Antelope valleys. Nearly a hundred homes were destroyed in the fire, which may have been sparked by downed power lines.

Roughly 200 firefighters responded to the fire and a fire warning was in effect Sunday for recreational cabins and several other buildings in the forest, but that warning was lifted by Monday morning, officials said.

One firefighter received a minor injury, according to John Miller with the Forest Service.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but officials remind people that fireworks — even sparklers — are not allowed in the national forest. Wood and charcoal fires are allowed only in designated campfire rings in campgrounds or on Forest Service-provided grills.

Temperatures on Monday will reach in the mid-80s and the humidity will stay above 50%, meteorologist Ryan Kittell with the National Weather Service office in Oxnard said.

Sustained winds in the area will reach 5 to 10 mph and brief gusts will peak at 15 mph, Kittell said.

The vegetation in the area is caught between the transition of the wet and dry months, Kittell said. Some areas are still wet from the rains earlier this year, while other areas are already starting to dry.

“Once we get into August, that’s when the fuels are ready to burn,” Kittell said.