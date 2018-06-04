Three-alarm fire scorches 200 acres of grassland as smoke smothers Agua Dulce

A three-alarm brush fire in northern Los Angeles County has chewed through 200 acres of grassland but has not shut down any major roads or highways, authorities said Monday afternoon.
The Stone fire began about 12:30 p.m. in the 35000 block of Anthony Road, north of Highway 14, in Agua Dulce, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.
The fire was crawling up hillsides, where it was pushed by 20 mph wind gusts, according the National Weather Service said. It was about 97 degrees when the fire started and the area was considered at an elevated fire risk Monday, said forecaster Ryan Kittell.
About 240 firefighters were battling the blaze by about 1:45 p.m. and aircraft were called in to help, officials said.
News outlets reported that crews cleared out a nearby complex of agricultural buildings and horse stables ahead of the flames.