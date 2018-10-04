Irvine woman, 64, charged with murdering her 92-year-old mother

An Irvine woman was charged with murder Thursday in connection with the death of her 92-year-old mother, whose body was found inside her Huntington Beach home last month.
Cynthia Roberta Strange, 64, also faces a sentencing enhancement of murder for financial gain, according to Orange County Superior Court records.
Huntington Beach detectives launched an investigation after they found Ruth Strange dead inside her home in the 6800 block of Vista Del Sol Drive on Sept. 4. Authorities have not released the manner in which the woman was killed, but said “suspicious circumstances” prompted their investigation.
Orange County coroner’s officials said this week they are continuing to investigate the woman’s cause of death.
Officers had responded to the home shortly before 11 a.m. for a welfare check after Ruth Strange didn’t answer the door for someone who was scheduled to take her to a doctor’s appointment, police said.
Detectives identified her daughter as a suspect during a monthlong investigation. Cynthia Strange was arrested Tuesday and is being held in Orange County Jail without bail. Prosecutors recommend in charging documents that her bail be set at $2 million.
If convicted, Strange could face life in prison. She is expected to be arraigned later Thursday.