Suge Knight to serve 28 years after pleading no contest in 2015 hit-and-run-death

A Compton native, Carter grew up on Piru Street — the block from which the notorious sect of the Bloods street gang takes its name — but he was well known for helping young men avoid gang life, according to his family. An entrepreneur with a penchant for building custom lowriders, he also worked as a car salesman and music producer, and owned several automobile businesses and limousine services, his wife said. He first met Knight in the early 1990s, after the mogul and rapper Dr. Dre asked him to build a custom car for a giveaway as part of the promotion for Dre’s solo debut album, “The Chronic,” according to his wife.