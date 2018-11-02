Officials offer reward for tips leading to suspect in vandalism of Irvine synagogue

Officials announced a $5,000 reward Friday for tips leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect behind anti-Semitic graffiti at an Irvine synagogue.
At a news conference, a cluster of civic and interfaith supporters united outside Irvine’s City Hall to condemn intolerance.
In the aftermath, the “raw hatred” shown by the hooded intruder at Beth Jacob Congregation, who spray-painted an obscenity-laced message at 1:30 a.m. Thursday, is “overwhelmed by concern, solidarity and true friendship” from countless individuals and institutions, said Rabbi Yisroel Ciner, leader of the synagogue founded 34 years ago.
“We not only stand in support — we’re on this journey together,” said Peter Levy, regional director at the Anti-Defamation League, whose organization donated the reward money.
While this incident, which is being investigated as a hate crime, “just started with the Jews,” he warned that its perpetrator would likely target other communities, including blacks and Latinos.
“Our job is to never let that be normalized,” Levy said. “No one should ever feel marginalized.”
Chief Mike Hamel of the Irvine Police Department, said that so far investigators have no leads on the suspect, who fled on a bicycle, according to surveillance video.
Those assembled preached a message of compassion toward each other.
“Hate does not wait — but let us not wait also to love one another and let us love our neighbor as ourselves,” said Pastor Mark Whitlock of Christ Our Redeemer Church in Irvine, urging the crowd to not hesitate in reporting hate crimes.
Anyone with information for law enforcement is asked to call the department at (949) 724-7200 or to leave anonymous tips at the Orange County Crime Stoppers hotline at (855) TIP-OCCS.