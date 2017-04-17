Free tax prep, coffee and donuts offered for late filers at Koreatown event

Los Angeles County residents who have yet to file state or federal taxes can head to Koreatown on Tax Day for free coffee, donuts and tax preparation services.

From 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, the group Free Tax Prep Los Angeles will have IRS-certified volunteer tax specialists at the Koreatown Youth and Community Center, 3727 W. 6th St., No. 300.

The free tax prep is led by members of the city's Housing and Community Investment Department, the county's Department of Consumer and Business Affairs, United Way of Greater L.A. and other groups that aid tax filing among low-to-moderate income communities.

Taxpayers who earned less than $54,000 last year might be eligible to file for free, the group said in a statement.

Representatives will be available to help in English, Spanish and Korean. Those who plan to attend are encouraged to make appointments, but walk-ins may still receive help depending on turnout.

For more information, visit freetaxprepla.com.

